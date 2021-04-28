7,818 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

