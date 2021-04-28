$71.61 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $71.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. DZS reported sales of $47.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $324.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.34 million to $330.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $354.50 million, with estimates ranging from $348.21 million to $360.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DZS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,641. The stock has a market cap of $389.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

