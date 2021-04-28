6,106 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

NYSE WWE opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

