6 Meridian Sells 453 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $245.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

