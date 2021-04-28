6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 30,160 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

