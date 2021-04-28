6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,527,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

