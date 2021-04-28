6 Meridian Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

