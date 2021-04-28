6 Meridian Invests $396,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

6 Meridian bought a new position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OneSpan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

