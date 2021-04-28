6 Meridian Invests $247,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 38.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 25.9% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 45,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,504.8% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 41,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

NFG opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.