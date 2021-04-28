5,821 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 105,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,473. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

