$57.50 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report $57.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.98 million and the lowest is $54.72 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $108.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $337.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $380.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $489.07 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $548.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. 9,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.