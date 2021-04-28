$566.04 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post sales of $566.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.40 million to $663.20 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 170,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,066. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

