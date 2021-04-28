$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $54.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.45 million to $55.90 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $226.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $236.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.68 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $251.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 1,545,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,505. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

