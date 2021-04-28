$505.44 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $505.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $508.90 million. Acushnet posted sales of $408.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 143,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

