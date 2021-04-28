50,217 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

