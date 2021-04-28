500 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.13. 11,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,698. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

