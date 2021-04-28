$45.44 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $45.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $189.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $193.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $243.05 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 75,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.