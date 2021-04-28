426 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

NOW opened at $562.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.78 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

