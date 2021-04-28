$404.84 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $404.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.20 million and the highest is $405.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 370,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,026. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.