$40.06 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report sales of $40.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $80.89 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIGL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.48.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.