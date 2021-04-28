3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

