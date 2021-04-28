3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $200.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.82.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.65. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 12,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.