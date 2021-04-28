3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.