3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,280. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.55.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

