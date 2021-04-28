37,078 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,201. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

