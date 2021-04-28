$35.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $35.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $26.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $150.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.59 million, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $160.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

KINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a PE ratio of -143.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

