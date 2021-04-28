30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

30429 has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$36.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.