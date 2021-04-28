$250.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report sales of $250.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.81 million and the highest is $257.42 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $159.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.99 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

