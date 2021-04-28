2,266,427 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,266,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,368,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

