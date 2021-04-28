$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE EME opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $280,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $10,042,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,126,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

