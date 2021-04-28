$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

