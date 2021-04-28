$189.46 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $189.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $185.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $781.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 6,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,607. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

