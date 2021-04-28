$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post $18.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 974.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $101.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,674,133 shares of company stock valued at $221,046,652. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

RCUS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 423,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.