$18.80 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post $18.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 974.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $101.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,674,133 shares of company stock valued at $221,046,652. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

RCUS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 423,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

