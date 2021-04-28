15,290 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of -383.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

