13,055 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 937.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NTRS traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. 5,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,469 shares of company stock worth $3,300,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.