1,299 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

