$122.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce sales of $122.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.20 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $135.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.10 million to $497.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $505.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 111,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $22,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

