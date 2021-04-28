$115.06 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $115.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $116.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $109.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $519.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $524.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $539.48 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $545.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

