10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.27

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.27 and last traded at $201.95, with a volume of 31461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,916 shares of company stock worth $32,222,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

