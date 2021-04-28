$109.63 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $109.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $501.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $553.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $579.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.