10,610 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

