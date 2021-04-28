10,270 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -183.27 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. MicroVision’s revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

