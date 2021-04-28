$1.82 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. The Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

