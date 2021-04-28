$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.61. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.77. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

