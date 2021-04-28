$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

