$1.33 EPS Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 248.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 112,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

