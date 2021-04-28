$1.24 EPS Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Allegion posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. Allegion has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

