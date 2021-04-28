$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.00. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 459,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.