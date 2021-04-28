$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $823.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.35.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

