$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $65,244,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $94.01 on Friday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

